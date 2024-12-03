President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea has lifted the emergency martial law order he declared hours earlier after parliament unanimously blocked it, declaring the move "invalid"

The declaration, initially intended to address pro-North Korean forces, led to a swift military presence at the National Assembly, resulting in clashes and heightened tensions

International reactions have underscored the gravity of the situation, with calls for a peaceful resolution according to the law and constitution of South Korea

President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced the lifting of the emergency martial law order he declared just hours earlier.

The decision follows a unanimous vote by parliament to block the order, with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring it "invalid" and vowing to "protect democracy with the people."

South Korean President lifts martial law. Photo credit: Patrick van Katwij via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Initial Declaration and U-Turn

In a televised address on Tuesday night, President Yoon stated that the military would temporarily take charge to defend the constitutional order and "eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces."

However, in a swift reversal, he later announced that martial law command forces had withdrawn and a cabinet meeting would be held as soon as possible.

Parliamentary Vote and Public Reaction

Following the president's initial announcement, troops entered the National Assembly building, leading to clashes with police and protesters outside.

Despite the chaos, politicians inside the building voted 190-0 to block the martial law declaration.

According to South Korean law, martial law must be lifted if the assembly votes against it, and police and soldiers were subsequently seen leaving parliament.

Opposition and Legal Implications

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition Democratic Party, which holds the majority in the 300-seat parliament, stated that anyone acting under the martial law edict was now "breaking the law."

Despite the parliamentary vote, the defence ministry initially indicated it would uphold the order until the president officially lifted it.

International Concerns

The declaration of martial law, the first since South Korea's democratisation in 1987, drew international attention.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed "grave concern," while Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, urged a peaceful resolution in accordance with South Korean law and constitution.

Political Context

Since taking office in 2022, President Yoon has faced challenges pushing his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament.

His conservative People Power Party has been deadlocked with the Democratic Party over next year's budget, and he has faced criticism for dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials.

North Korea's President Cries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that North Korea's President, Kim Jong-un, could not hold back his tears as he begged mothers to give birth to more children to help strengthen the power of the nation.

As reported by Sky News, Kim said this while addressing the National Mothers' Meeting in Pyongyang.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng