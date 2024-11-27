Dangote Cement must present its Ibese plant master plan, including a trailer park and drainage, per global standards

A committee found the company negligent in addressing environmental and parking issues affecting communities

The Assembly urged improved CSR and a detailed plan to resolve operational challenges

The Ogun State House of Assembly has summoned the management of Dangote Cement Company to present the master plan for its Ibese plant in Yewa North Local Government Area.

The plan, expected to include associated facilities such as a trailer park and industrial drainage channel, must adhere to international standards.

As reported by The Punch, this resolution came after the joint Committees on Trade, Commerce and Investment, and Environment, chaired by Adebisi Oyedele, presented their findings on Tuesday, November 26.

Company found negligent, says committee chair

Presenting the committee’s report, Oyedele stated,

“The committee found the company culpable of the allegations levelled against it.

"The lackadaisical approach and nonchalant attitude of the company towards the livelihood of the people are evident, as the factory has operated for decades without a trailer park, causing havoc to host communities and commuters.”

The report followed an earlier request by the Assembly for the company to address environmental concerns, including degradation and chaotic parking practices linked to its operations, Business Day reported.

Call for corporate accountability

The Assembly stressed the need for Dangote Cement to improve its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to alleviate the suffering of affected communities.

The report recommended that the company submit a comprehensive master plan reflecting all relevant facilities to mitigate these issues.

“The Dangote Group must avail the House with the Ibese cement plant master plan, reflecting all its adjuring facilities, including the trailer park and industrial drainage channel, in line with international best practices,”* the committee chair added.

