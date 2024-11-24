Global site navigation

MDC24: Legit.ng Journalist to Attend CJID's Media and Development Conference
Nigeria

MDC24: Legit.ng Journalist to Attend CJID's Media and Development Conference

by  Nurudeen Lawal 1 min read
  • The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is set to host its 2024 Media and Development Conference (#MDC2024) in Abuja from November 25 to 27
  • The conference, themed "Navigating Global Shifts: Media and Technology for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Africa," will bring together over 250 delegates from various fields to discuss key issues
  • Legit.ng's head of politics and current affairs desk, Nurudeen Lawal, is one of the journalists selected to attend the event as a media delegate

Abuja, FCT - The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) will hold its 2024 edition of the Media and Development Conference (#MDC2024) in Abuja from Monday, November 25 to Wednesday, November 27.

Nurudeen Lawal, the head of the Politics and Current Affairs Desk at Legit.ng, is one of the journalists selected by the CJID to attend the event as a media delegate.

CJID Holds Media and Development Conference, Legit.ng Journalist Nurudeen Lawal Selected as Media Delegate
Legit.ng's head of politics and current affairs desk, Nurudeen Lawal, to attend the CJID's conference as a media delegate. Photo credits: CJID, Nurudeen Lawal
Source: UGC

What to know about MDC24

The MDC2024 will bring together over 250 delegates, media practitioners, civil society stakeholders, technology experts, government agencies and the international community to discuss the theme Navigating Global Shifts: Media and Technology for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Africa.

The two-day event will feature keynote speeches, panel sessions, technical workshops and networking activities. The event is scheduled as follows:

The two-day conference will be followed by a Dialogue on AI in Nigeria and CJID's 10th Anniversary Dinner and Awards Ceremony on November 27th.

Source: Legit.ng

