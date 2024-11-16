Bauchi State Governor has released N130 million for the 39th State Qur’anic Recitation Competition

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has announced the release of N130 million to the state organizing committee for the 39th edition of the State Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the competition on Saturday in Jama’are Local Government Area.

Represented by the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman, the Governor emphasized the government's commitment to promoting Quranic memorization among the youth.

"The history of the Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Nigeria cannot be completed without Bauchi State considering the record performance of the state indigene who excels in various competitions home and abroad," Sulaiman conveyed.

Governor Mohammed urged participants to view the recitation beyond mere competition, highlighting its significant spiritual rewards.

He also wished the committee a seamless and successful event.

Hassan Zango, Chairman of the State Qur’anic Recitation Competition Committee, praised Governor Mohammed for his consistent support over the years.

"The committee is working hard to ensure that justice is done to the participants so that the state will continue performing excellently at both national and international levels," Zango stated, assuring the audience of the committee’s dedication to the competition’s success.

Participants from all twenty local government areas of Bauchi State are set to compete in six different categories.

