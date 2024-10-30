A recent report by a civil society organization revealed that Nigeria has invested around $40 million in intercept technology and $583 million in public surveillance

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government has expended approximately $40 million in intercept technologies and $583 million in public surveillance.

This was contained in a recent report released on Tuesday, October 29, by the a civil society organization, Spaces for Change (S4C).

S4C’s executive director, Ms. Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, expressed concerns that these expenditures prioritized security over essential public services like education and healthcare, raising questions about the government’s commitment to human rights and civic freedoms.

“The Nigerian government has allocated approximately $40 million for intercept technologies and an estimated $583 million on public surveillance projects with Chinese tech firms,” Ibezim-Ohaeri revealed.

Ibezim-Ohaeri highlighted the enduring legacy of colonial surveillance and its impact on current policies, as reported by The Punch.

She added that Nigeria’s surveillance practices have roots in colonial times, with contemporary methods mirroring those of past authorities.

Her words:

“Colonial authorities established a framework for surveillance that persists today, where security agencies continue to repress dissent and monitor civic actors,” she stated.

CSOs raises concerns on digital technology misuse

Ibezim-Ohaeri cautioned about the risks tied to Nigeria’s growing use of digital technologies, which are often dual-use in nature, Sun reported.

“The proliferation of surveillance technologies—and the associated human rights abuses—have soared because of their dual-use nature and capacity to be used for either military or civilian objectives, benevolent or otherwise,” Ibezim-Ohaeri said.

