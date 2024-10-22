Bishop David Ibiyeomie revealed that a powerful prophecy from a man of God, declaring he would "see honour," has shaped his ministry

Ibiyeomie shared that his birthday has become a significant event, receiving global attention

Reflecting on the prophecy's fulfilment, he recalled an experience where even a pilot honoured him before a flight

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Bishop David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries shared a powerful prophecy given to him by Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), many years ago.

The prophecy, he said, has shaped his journey and brought him global recognition.

Ibiyeome made this revelation while addressing his congregants in Rivers state.

What did Oyedepo's say to Ibeyeome?

Bishop Ibiyeomie recounted a special moment when Bishop Oyedepo prayed over him, declaring that he would "see honour" throughout his life and ministry.

"He kept repeating those words—'You will see honor,'" Ibiyeomie recalled.

This prophetic message, according to the cleric, has come to pass in many profound ways, including global recognition of his ministry and his birthday becoming a notable event.

Reflecting on his birthday celebrations, Ibiyeomie remarked on the overwhelming attention it receives from people around the world.

"When my birthday comes, the social media is on fire. The whole world stands still until it’s over.

"But it's not because of me, it’s because of God. If God's hand is not on you, nobody will celebrate you," he said.

He credited all his success and global influence to God’s favour and grace, reminding his followers that honouring God attracts even more blessings.

Sharing a personal experience, Bishop Ibiyeomie recalled how, after receiving the prophecy, he experienced an overwhelming display of honour even from unexpected places.

He described how, during a journey from Canaanland, people, including the pilot, rushed to greet him before the flight took off, something he had never experienced before, Vanguard reported.

Watch the video here:

