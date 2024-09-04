The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued an urgent reminder to all Nigerian citizens

With the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) deadline fast approaching, the NIMC is urging individuals to link their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards to their National Identification Numbers (NIN)

Failure to comply may result in disruptions to mobile services, making prompt action essential

In a recent announcement, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued a crucial reminder to all Nigerian citizens regarding the impending deadline set by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The directive emphasizes the necessity for individuals to link their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards to their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

NCC deadline approaches: Link your SIM to NIN today. Photo credit: X/NIMC

Source: Twitter

The NIMC's message reads:

"Dear Nigerians, Following the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) deadline, if you are yet to link your SIM to your NIN, kindly visit any NIMC center and get enrolled today to enable you to link your NIN to your SIM. Dial *996# to do so. Dial *346# for NIN retrieval."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance national security and streamline identity verification processes across the country.

Link NIN to SIM

The NIMC has urged citizens to act promptly to avoid any disruption in their mobile services.

For those who have not yet enrolled, the NIMC has made provisions for easy access to enrollment centers nationwide.

Additionally, the commission has provided a simple method for retrieving NINs by dialing *346#.

As the deadline approaches, the NIMC continues to encourage all Nigerians to comply with this directive to ensure seamless connectivity and compliance with national regulations.

About NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is responsible for creating, managing, and operating Nigeria's national identity database, ensuring the integrity and security of citizens' identity information.

NIMC: How to update date of birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced a new online self-service modifications portal, allowing Nigerians to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details from the comfort of their homes.

The platform enables users to modify personal information such as their name, phone number, date of birth, and address, simplifying the process and reducing the need for in-person visits to NIMC offices.

Source: Legit.ng