BREAKING: Nigeria's Central Bank, CBN, Dragged to Court Over 3 Major 'Sins', Details Emerge
- SERAP said it has dragged the CBN to court over allegedly missing N100 billion dirty notes
- SERAP disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 28, by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare
- According to the NGO, the case was filed recently in suit number at the federal high court, Lagos
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's governance.
Opebi, Ikeja - The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the alleged failure to explain the whereabouts of the over N100 billion ‘dirty and bad notes'.
In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday morning, July 28, SERAP said it is also taking legal action against the CBN because of the N12 billion meant for the apex bank's offices in Abeokuta, Ogun state, and Dutse in Jigawa.
CBN not complying with its Act - SERAP
Another reason why the civil society organisation is suing the CBN is the N3 billion outstanding loans granted to Anambra and Enugu states.
Legit.ng understands that the suit, with number FHC/L/MSC/441/2024, was filed last week at the federal high court in Lagos.
According to SERAP:
“These grave violations also reflect a failure of CBN accountability more generally and are directly linked to the institution’s persistent failure to comply with its Act and anti-corruption standards.”
Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.
The 3 allegations of SERAP against CBN
- Failure to explain the whereabouts of the over N100 billion ‘dirty and bad notes’
- N12 billion meant for CBN offices in Abeokuta and Dutse
- The N3 billion outstanding loans granted to Anambra and Enugu states
CBN boss, Cardoso unveils plans
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, described his job as the second most difficult in the world.
The CBN boss addressed the Nigerian economy's challenges and the efforts taken so far to stabilise the naira.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.