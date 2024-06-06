The Synagogue Church of All Nations commemorated the third anniversary of Prophet TB Joshua's passing

The church lauded him as a tireless humanitarian

The church leadership emphasized that his legacy of philanthropy continues to inspire and uplift communities worldwide

Lagos state-The leadership of the renowned Lagos church, The Synagogue Church of All Nations, has commemorated the third anniversary of the passing of their founder, Prophet TB Joshua, on Wednesday.

They described him as a tireless humanitarian whose spiritual leadership and philanthropic contributions spanned the globe throughout his lifetime.

Synagogue church pays tribute to spiritual leader, TB Joshua Photo credit: @SCOANTBJoshua

Source: Twitter

As reported by Punch, the clergyman passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, just a week before his 58th birthday.

The church announced his death in a statement titled, ‘Prophet TB Joshua – June 12th, 1963, to June 5th, 2021’.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

However, the statement mentioned that the clergyman spent his final moments serving God.

Joshua's Humanitarian strides

In a statement titled ‘Prophet TB Joshua: A Philanthropist Par Excellence,’ released by the church leadership on Wednesday, June 5, and provided, Joshua’s humanitarian efforts were highlighted as having left an indelible mark on countless lives.

Reflecting on TB Joshua’s life, the church leadership noted that his legacy continues to inspire and uplift communities worldwide, and they recalled the profound impact of his philanthropic lifestyle.

The statement read:

"TB Joshua’s philanthropic legacy is most evident in his response to crises and natural disasters. His swift and generous aid efforts provided critical support to disaster-stricken areas globally. Notable examples include the Haiti Earthquake in 2010.

“TB Joshua regularly reached out to various IDP camps in Nigeria, offering shelter, food, clothing and medical care to internally displaced individuals. Of note was his donation of N10 million to an IDP camp in Abuja to help the camp chairman address the rampant sickness in the camp, which was a major concern.”

Source: Legit.ng