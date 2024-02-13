The federal government has finally resolved the issues surrounding the delay of January salaries

Workers in about 90 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have received their January salaries

The January salaries delay was blamed on the technical glitch in the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) platform

FCT, Abuja - Federal workers in about 90 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have finally received their January salaries after almost two weeks of delay.

As reported by Daily Trust, top officials at the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF) and selected MDAs said colleagues and their subordinates confirmed that they received their salaries.

One of the workers said she received her salary on Sunday night, February 11.

About 90 offices across the MDAs were affected, including some universities and polytechnics.

Academic and non-academic staff of federal universities have also been paid their January 2024 salaries, Leadership newspaper reported.

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the OAGF, Bawa Mokwa also confirmed that all affected MDAs and workers had received their salaries.

The workers had said repeating the December 2023 salary delay experience was an indication that the government was insensitive to the sufferings of the masses.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) blamed the January salaries delay on a technical glitch in the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) platform.

Mokwa added that:

“The issue was attributed to the issue of uploading the 2024 budget and making it current because the salary was paid from the 2024 budget instead of the tradition where they overlap the budget.

“All was finalised on Friday. They are supposed to have started yesterday (Saturday). If they don’t get it, maybe it is from the banks; from tomorrow (Monday) morning, definitely they will get it.”

Christmas without December salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the last Christmas celebration in most homes of federal civil servants fell short of the usual merriment, heavy cooking, and visitations due to the delay in payment of their December 2023 salaries.

Only workers in revenue-generating agencies like NNPC, NPA, NIMASA, NCC, CBN, and FIRS, among many others got their salaries for December.

The workers lamented that the delay in salary affected their Christmas celebration and might have a negative impact even in January when schools would have resumed.

