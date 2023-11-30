Solomon Dalung, the immediate past minister of sport under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has mourned the demise of his mother, saying he was in a "period of grief."

The former minister announced the death of his mother on his Facebook page on Thursday, November 30, while sending appreciation to those who have sent in their condolences about the demise.

Former minister of sport, Dalung, loses mother Photo Credit: Barrister Solomon Dalung

According to Dalung, the mother, Yah Chirram, died on Thursday morning after a brief illness at the age of 90, adding that her demise was an incredibly difficult moment he was experiencing.

Dalung mourns mother's departure

The former minister said:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my beloved mother's passing. Her departure leaves a profound void, and I am deeply touched by the outpouring of condolences during this challenging time.

"Mama was not just my mother; she was a remarkable soul whose infectious energy and charisma touched the lives of many. Losing a mother is an incredibly difficult experience, and the beautiful memories we shared together will forever hold a special place in my heart.

"I want to express my gratitude for your thoughts and prayers. Your support means the world to me as I navigate through this period of grief. I ask for your understanding as I take the time needed to mourn and find strength in the cherished memories we created with Mama.

"Please be assured that your kindness does not go unnoticed, and I am grateful for the solidarity shown during this difficult journey. Let us honor Mama's memory by cherishing the love she shared with us."

