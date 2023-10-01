BUA Cement Plc, the second-largest cement producer in the Nigerian market, has announced the reduction of the price of cement to N3,500.

The company, in a statement sighted by Legit. ng on Sunday, October 1, said the new price will become effective on Monday, October 2.

The current price of cement before the announcement is about N5,000 per bag.

BUA Cement, owned by billionaire businessman AbdulSamad Rabiu, has a total combined installed capacity of 11 million mtpa.

BUA Cement: President Tinubu's aide Dada Olusegun reacts

Meanwhile, Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media|, has reacted to the development.

Olusegun, who was excited by the development simply posted on X:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Amazing development!"

Details to follow shortly...

Source: Legit.ng