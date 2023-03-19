Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, candidate of Labour Party, has lost his local government area to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the result for the Ikeja local government, APC polled 32,273 while its closest challenger, the LP polled 15,174, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 1,616

Source: Legit.ng