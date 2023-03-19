The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Rivers state governorship election, Siminalayi ‘Sim’ Fubara, is currently leading after the announcement of five local goverment.

Fubura is leading Tonye Cole, his closest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP polled 53,786 closely followed by APC with 13,317 while the Social Democratic Party comes third with 17,068.

