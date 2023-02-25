BREAKING: INEC Begins Uploading of Results On IReV Portal
by Bada Yusuf
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced uploading election results on its INEC Result Viewing (IReV) Portal.
A checked on the commission's IReV portal by Legit.ng showed that the electoral body had uploaded 2426 votes on the portal at 10:55.
Officially, the electoral umpire has said election will end by 2:30pm in the afternoon and counting of votes will commence immediately and uploaded afterward.
