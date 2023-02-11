The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has finally spoken regarding the scarcity of the new naira notes

Godwin Emefiele disclosed in a recent meeting that the CBN does not have the capacity to print sufficient notes

Meanwhile, following the February 10th deadline, filling stations and most business outlets have started rejecting the old naira notes

As naira scarcity bites harder, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the apex bank does not have the capacity to print adequate new naira notes.

Godwin Emefiele made the disclosure on Friday, February 10th, when he briefed the emergency meeting of the National Council of State, sources who attended the meeting told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Council of State met with Buhari on Friday and urged the CBN to make the new Naira notes available or recirculate the old Naira notes. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Emefiele laments

On Friday, Emefiele told the leaders that the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (The Mint), suffers capacity constraints, resulting in the failure to print adequate new notes to replace the old N200, N500 and 1,000 notes, Daily Trust report added.

“The Mint has run out of papers to print N500 and 1,000 notes. They have placed orders with a German firm and De La Rue of the UK (for papers) but they have been placed on a long waiting list, so their orders cannot be met now.

“The Mint had received CBN’s request to print 70million copies of the new notes, totalling N126billion to be pumped into circulation by today (yesterday), The Mint doesn’t have the capacity,” a source told PREMIUM TIMES.

Meanwhile, Buhari was non-committal at the meeting and barely spoke, the source added.

Interestingly, seven days after President Muhammadu Buhari promised to address the cash crisis that hit the country following the naira redesign and old notes swap policy of the CBN, the new and old naira notes have remained elusive.

