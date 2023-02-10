Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed why former IGPs should not be appointed as chairmen of the Police Service Commission (PSC)

Obasanjo said appointing former IGPs to head the commission is like "asking a thief to catch a thief"

The elder statesman recommended that civilians should be appointed as chairmen and retired police officers appointed as members of the PSC

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has picked holes in the appointment of former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) as chairmen of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The elder statesman expressed his misgivings on Thursday, February 9, when he spoke at the public presentation of a book, “Policing the Nigeria Police,’’ authored by a former chairman of the PSC, Chief Simon Okeke, Daily Trust reported.

President Buhari receives former President Obasanjo at the Presidential villa during a delegation from Columbia visits to the President in Abuja, 12 October 2015. Photo credit: next24online/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng notes that President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former IGPs, at least twice, to head the commission.

In 2018, the Nigerian leader appointed former IGP Musiliu Smith as chairman of the PSC. In January 2023, he appointed another retired IGP Solomon Arase as substantive chairman of the PSC months after Smith's retirement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why it is not good to make retired IGPs head of Police Service Commission - Obasanjo

Condemning the practice, Obasanjo said appointing retired IGPs to head the police commission cannot give the desired result.

He said civilians should be appointed as chairmen and retired police officers appointed as members of the PSC to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

“When you make a retired police officer the head of the Police Service Commission, it is like asking a thief to catch a thief,” the former president said.

On creation of state police

Reviewing the book, Obasanjo noted that the author believed that Nigeria should not have a unitary police establishment as people had argued that state police would be abused by governors.

The former president said the author brought up a strong argument in support of state police as well as the training and retraining of police officers, which he agreed with.

Obasanjo accuses Buhari of making lopsided appointments

In a related development, ex-President Obasanjo accused the Buhari administration of making lopsided appointments.

He made the accusation while delivering his remarks titled, The Quest For Unity In Nigeria And The Role Of Unity Schools, at the 50th anniversary of Federal Government College, Kaduna, on Saturday, January 28.

Obasanjo said he regrets that the appointments made by the government are skewed and lopsided on the basis of nepotism and mediocrity, and show a disregard for merit and competence.

Source: Legit.ng