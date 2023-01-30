List of 49 High Profile Legal Practitioners Young Lawyers in Nigeria Can Study, Ajulo Reveals
- Nigerian lawyers have been urged to study some high profile senior colleagues if they want to go far in their career
- He urged young lawyers to have have exceptional skills especially ability to diligently develop over time
- Going further, he listed Ajibola Aribisala, SAN, P. N. Ikwueto as some of the high profile lawyers that can be emulated
Respected layer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has charged legal practitioners, especially young lawyers, to develop exceptional qualities and show dedication to work.
Ajulo was the speaker at the monthly capacity building lecture of Akure Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, where he spoke on the topic "7 Habits of a Successful Lawyer".
The activist in a statement made available to Legit.ng urged young lawyers to study the lifestyles and work ethics of some personality if they want to be successful.
Here are lawyers who can studied according to Ajulo
- RA Williams, SAN
- Richard Akinjide, SAN
- G.O.K Ajayi, SAN
- Ibrahim Abdulahi SAN,
- Philip Umeadi, SAN
- Okeaya-Inneh, SAN
- Ajibola Ige, SAN
- Bankole Aluko, SAN
- Chike Chigbue, SAN
- Gani Fawehinmi, SAN
- Miskom Pueppet
- Folake Sholanke, SAN
- Afe Babalola, SAN
- Ebun Sofunde, SAN
- Gboyega Awomolo
- Wole Olanipekun, SAN
- J. B. Daudu, SAN
- Lateef Fagbemi, SAN
- Kanu Agabi, SAN
- Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,
- J. K. Gadzama, SAN
- E. C. Ukala, SAN
- Yunus Ustaz Usman, SAN
- Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN
- Adeniyi Akintola, SAN
- D. D. Dodo, SAN
- Wale Babalakin, SAN
- Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN
- Emeka Ngige, SAN
- K. T. Turaki, SAN
- Chris Uche, SAN
- Ajibola Aribisala, SAN
- P. N. Ikwueto, SAN
- Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN
- Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN
- Mike Ozekhome
- Dele Adesina, SAN
- S T Hon, SAN
- Sam Ologunorisa, SAN
- J. S. Okutepa, SAN
- Prof Akinseye-George, SAN
- Mahmud Magaji
- Dayo Akinlaja, SAN
- Ahmed Raji, SAN
- Femi Falana, SAN
- Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN
- Adekola Mustapha, SAN
- Dame Priscilla Kuye
- Dr. Olatunji Abayomi.
