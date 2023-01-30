Nigerian lawyers have been urged to study some high profile senior colleagues if they want to go far in their career

He urged young lawyers to have have exceptional skills especially ability to diligently develop over time

Going further, he listed Ajibola Aribisala, SAN, P. N. Ikwueto as some of the high profile lawyers that can be emulated

Respected layer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has charged legal practitioners, especially young lawyers, to develop exceptional qualities and show dedication to work.

Ajulo was the speaker at the monthly capacity building lecture of Akure Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, where he spoke on the topic "7 Habits of a Successful Lawyer".

The activist in a statement made available to Legit.ng urged young lawyers to study the lifestyles and work ethics of some personality if they want to be successful.

Here are lawyers who can studied according to Ajulo

RA Williams, SAN Richard Akinjide, SAN G.O.K Ajayi, SAN Ibrahim Abdulahi SAN, Philip Umeadi, SAN Okeaya-Inneh, SAN Ajibola Ige, SAN Bankole Aluko, SAN Chike Chigbue, SAN Gani Fawehinmi, SAN Miskom Pueppet Folake Sholanke, SAN Afe Babalola, SAN Ebun Sofunde, SAN Gboyega Awomolo Wole Olanipekun, SAN J. B. Daudu, SAN Lateef Fagbemi, SAN Kanu Agabi, SAN Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, J. K. Gadzama, SAN E. C. Ukala, SAN Yunus Ustaz Usman, SAN Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN Adeniyi Akintola, SAN D. D. Dodo, SAN Wale Babalakin, SAN Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN Emeka Ngige, SAN K. T. Turaki, SAN Chris Uche, SAN Ajibola Aribisala, SAN P. N. Ikwueto, SAN Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN Mike Ozekhome Dele Adesina, SAN S T Hon, SAN Sam Ologunorisa, SAN J. S. Okutepa, SAN Prof Akinseye-George, SAN Mahmud Magaji Dayo Akinlaja, SAN Ahmed Raji, SAN Femi Falana, SAN Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN Adekola Mustapha, SAN Dame Priscilla Kuye Dr. Olatunji Abayomi.

Lawyers write ICPC, calls for probe on FG's appointee over alleged fraud

Meanwhile, agitations continue for the ouster of Stella Oketete as the executive director of the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 8, the Lawyers For Reform Group has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the NEXIM Bank boss over allegations of associated fraudulent activities.

It was gathered that a position of that magnitude requires an individual with 18 years of experience in the financial or banking sector. In an earlier petition against her, this group lawyer alleged that Oketete had no banking experience before ascending the position.

