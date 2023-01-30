Global site navigation

List of 49 High Profile Legal Practitioners Young Lawyers in Nigeria Can Study, Ajulo Reveals
Nigeria

by  Aanu Adegun
  • Nigerian lawyers have been urged to study some high profile senior colleagues if they want to go far in their career
  • He urged young lawyers to have have exceptional skills especially ability to diligently develop over time
  • Going further, he listed Ajibola Aribisala, SAN, P. N. Ikwueto as some of the high profile lawyers that can be emulated

Respected layer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has charged legal practitioners, especially young lawyers, to develop exceptional qualities and show dedication to work.

Ajulo was the speaker at the monthly capacity building lecture of Akure Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, where he spoke on the topic "7 Habits of a Successful Lawyer".

Ajulo encourages young lawyers
Kayode Ajulo names role models for young lawyers.
Source: Twitter

The activist in a statement made available to Legit.ng urged young lawyers to study the lifestyles and work ethics of some personality if they want to be successful.

Here are lawyers who can studied according to Ajulo

  1. RA Williams, SAN
  2. Richard Akinjide, SAN
  3. G.O.K Ajayi, SAN
  4. Ibrahim Abdulahi SAN,
  5. Philip Umeadi, SAN
  6. Okeaya-Inneh, SAN
  7. Ajibola Ige, SAN
  8. Bankole Aluko, SAN
  9. Chike Chigbue, SAN
  10. Gani Fawehinmi, SAN
  11. Miskom Pueppet
  12. Folake Sholanke, SAN
  13. Afe Babalola, SAN
  14. Ebun Sofunde, SAN
  15. Gboyega Awomolo
  16. Wole Olanipekun, SAN
  17. J. B. Daudu, SAN
  18. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN
  19. Kanu Agabi, SAN
  20. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,
  21. J. K. Gadzama, SAN
  22. E. C. Ukala, SAN
  23. Yunus Ustaz Usman, SAN
  24. Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN
  25. Adeniyi Akintola, SAN
  26. D. D. Dodo, SAN
  27. Wale Babalakin, SAN
  28. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN
  29. Emeka Ngige, SAN
  30. K. T. Turaki, SAN
  31. Chris Uche, SAN
  32. Ajibola Aribisala, SAN
  33. P. N. Ikwueto, SAN
  34. Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN
  35. Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN
  36. Mike Ozekhome
  37. Dele Adesina, SAN
  38. S T Hon, SAN
  39. Sam Ologunorisa, SAN
  40. J. S. Okutepa, SAN
  41. Prof Akinseye-George, SAN
  42. Mahmud Magaji
  43. Dayo Akinlaja, SAN
  44. Ahmed Raji, SAN
  45. Femi Falana, SAN
  46. Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN
  47. Adekola Mustapha, SAN
  48. Dame Priscilla Kuye
  49. Dr. Olatunji Abayomi.

Lawyers write ICPC, calls for probe on FG's appointee over alleged fraud

Meanwhile, agitations continue for the ouster of Stella Oketete as the executive director of the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 8, the Lawyers For Reform Group has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the NEXIM Bank boss over allegations of associated fraudulent activities.

It was gathered that a position of that magnitude requires an individual with 18 years of experience in the financial or banking sector. In an earlier petition against her, this group lawyer alleged that Oketete had no banking experience before ascending the position.

Source: Legit.ng

