Apart from pensions, Nigerian civil servants will now have life insurance which has been approved by the federal government

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, December 14, approved the sum of N9.24bn for the insurance

The minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, told reporters in Abuja after the FEC meeting that the fund is for 2022 and 2023

Abuja - The federal government has approved N9.24bn for 2022/2023 Group Life Insurance Cover for public servants.

Daily Trust reports that the fund was approved for disbursement during the Federal Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, December 14.

This is one of Buhari's biggest goodies for public servants

As stated by the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this to reporters after the FEC meeting, the insurance was for all government officials.

Zainab explained that the insurance will take effect from the date of payment.

The minister said:

“The Head of Service of the Federation presented a memo to Council on Group Life Insurance Cover for the period 2022 to 2023.

“This is an insurance cover that is covering all government officials in all government agencies, paramilitary and intelligence agencies. Council approved the total sum of N9.24bn for the insurance cover for 2022 to 2023.

“As you know, the insurance will take effect from the date of payment in Nigeria. By our laws, the insurance cover is 30% of the annual emolument of any staff of government that is deceased and this cover is paid by the insurance company to the beneficiaries of the deceased staff."

Source: Legit.ng