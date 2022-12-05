Jafar Jafar, Publisher of Daily Nigerian, met with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in London on Monday.

In 2018, Jafar’s platform had published controversial videos of the governor allegedly receiving bribe from a contractor, but the governor denied the allegations and said the videos were cloned.

He even filed a N3 billion defamation suit against Daily Nigerian and its publisher over the videos.

The journalist went into hiding and subsequently relocated abroad.

But on Monday, both men were seen outside Chatham House, where Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke.

In a short video posted by the publisher, the duo laughed and shook hands.

