Since the beginning of the year 2022, Nigerians have enjoyed about 17 Public Holidays, ranging from New Year's Day to Easter, Labour day, Eid al-Fitr, and so on.

On Monday, October 10, Nigerians will enjoy another public holiday, Eid-el-Maulud.

After eid-el-Maulud, Nigerians still have about three public holidays to enjoy in 2022. Photo credits: Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Like in other climes, public holidays in Nigeria provide avenues for citizens to stay off-work, spend time with families, engage in social and recreational activities and do other things they wish to spend their time on.

What is Eid-el-Maulud or Maulud-Un-Nabiyy?

Eid-el-Maulud or Maulud-Un-Nabiyy is the day set aside to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Eid-el-Maulud is celebrated in many (not all) Islamic countries and other countries with large Muslim populations.

Countries where Eid-el-Maulud is celebrated include Nigeria, Ethiopia, India, the United Kingdom (UK), Turkey, Sri Lanka, Libya, among others, according to a report by BBC News Pidgin.

Year 2022: Remaining Public Holidays in Nigeria after Eid-el-Maulud

25 December - Sunday - Christmas Day

26 December - Monday - Boxing Day

27 December - Tuesday - Christmas Day Holiday (This is because Christmas falls on Sunday)

Eid-el-Maulud public holiday: FG’s message to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government declared Monday, October 10, as a public holiday to mark the celebration of 2022 Eid-ul-Mawlid.

While making the declaration, the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated all Nigerian Muslims in the country and those in the diaspora.

He urged all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance. According to him, these are deep and spiritual attributes exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Eid-el-Maulud: Nigerian pastor leads followers to celebrate with Muslims in Kaduna

In 2021, Legit.ng reported how a Nigerian pastor, Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministries, Sabon Tasha, led a team of Christians to Rachers Bees Stadium to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud with Muslims in Kaduna.

Pastor Buru said he was at the stadium celebrating Prophet Muhammad's birth (SAW). The followers of the two faiths meeting at the venue to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud was aimed at strengthening ties and promoting the culture of togetherness.

“The prophet is for everyone irrespective of his tribe, culture, tradition, colour, continent and region as he preached peace throughout his lifetime,” Pastor Buru said.

Source: Legit.ng