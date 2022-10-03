ASUU's decision to continue with its strike that began in February has been condemned by the federal government

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, accused the union of lawlessness, as he warned of the consequences of contempt of court

The minister also reacted to reports that he walked out of a meeting between the House of Representatives and ASUU, saying it was false

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been warned against ignoring the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) order to return to work.

The minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, described the new directive by ASUU, asking its members to continue with the strike as "unwarranted lawlessness", The Cable reports.

Ngige at a meeting with ASUU members and delegates from the federal government. Photo credit: @ASUUNGR

He added that “the federal government strongly frowns at this.”

ASUU leadership misinforming and misleading its members

In a statement in Abuja signed by Olajide Oshundun, his deputy director, press and public relations, the minister accused the union of dishonesty, The Nation reports.

Ngige stated:

"The union is dishonest and misleading its members and the general public, that it has filed an appeal as well as a stay of execution of the order of NICN on September 2, though it has none of this."

He explained that ASUU only filed an application for permission to appeal the order.

The minister warned the striking lecturers of the consequences of contempt of court order as he urged them to return to work while negotiations are concluded on the remaining issues in contention.

Ngige denies walking out of meeting

The minister also denied reports that he walked out of the meeting between the House of Representatives and ASUU on Thursday, September 29.

According to him, he left the meeting to attend to other pressing matters with the permission of the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Recall that a video showing the moment Ngige stood up and left the meeting had trended online.

Watch the video below:

Court orders ASUU to call off strike

The union has been on strike since February and all attempts to resolve the issue have proved abortive. After months of back and forth, the federal government dragged them to court.

The National Industrial Court in Abuja ordered ASUU to end its ongoing nationwide strike. Justice Polycarp Hamman, in a ruling on Wednesday, September 21, said he was invoking Section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act, which allows the court to order an end to strike when national interest is at stake.

Justice Hamman held that it was necessary to end the strike because the students have a right to education.

