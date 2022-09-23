Nigerians and Africans have been urged not to forget people with disabilities in the day to day activities

The call was made by an organisation that supports causes that relates to children with disabilities

Going further, the group says children with disabilities can learn essential life skills through sports education among others

The issue of people with disabilities has always been a burning issue in the world. Many organisations and individuals have designed several ways to help this set of people live a fulfiled life.

They advocate for the inclusion of people with disabilities in the running of things in Nigeria and Africa. Such organisation is QNET which regularly supports organisations that champion such causes.

Children with disability are capable of learning lifeskills. Photo credit: John Bella

Source: UGC

According to Biram Fall, Qnet's regional general manager for Sub-Sahara Africa, the organisation is on the quest of building a platform for children with disabilities to learn essential life skills and more through sports education, empowering hearing and visually impaired children by equipping them with valuable life skills through inclusive, accessible, and quality sports-based programmes.

Falls also says the organisation works to increase school retention rates for these children and teach them social and soft skills through sports activities such as swimming and basketball.

In addition, the organisation frequently implements awareness workshops to change social perceptions of people with disabilities.

The organisation says it had successfully enrolled children across Africa with visual and hearing disabilities in specialist schools, providing their families with schooling essentials, such as uniforms, educational materials, and learning accessories to ease their financial burden.

Over 500 children across Africa with visual and hearing disabilities have also been helped to realize their full potential by providing support and assistance to schools, creating a conducive learning environment, and removing financial barriers to education.

For people with disabilities, especially young people and children, having good social support systems and inclusive government policies are critical to ensuring they can live independent and fulfilling lives.

