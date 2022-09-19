Amid dissatisfaction with the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities industrial action that is in its seven months, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has staged a mass protest at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos.

A video of these students sighted by Legit.ng confirms that the Lagos Airport was taken over by students with security personnel present at the scene of the protest.

In another viral video, the students were seen in their numbers singing solidarity songs non-violently as security operatives were on standby observing from a distance.

Punch had earlier reported that NANS issued a statement that it will stage a protest at the Lagos Airport until the federal government meets the demands of the agitating Nigerian lecturers for an increase in their salaries and other benefits for institutional development across the federation.

It was gathered that the Lagos state police command is aware of the protest and reports have it that the federal government is on course to mobilise and deploy military personnel to the protest point.

However, one of the students who spoke to the newspaper said the presence of the military will not stop them from agitating and protesting at the Lagos Airport.

The student said:

“We can secure ourselves against external forces. We are aware that the Federal Government is mobilising the military to the venue of our protest but that will not stop us from barricading the airport.''

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that the Lagos Airport is one out of the many airports that the union is planning to shut down.

NANS Coordinator, Zone D, Adegboye Olatunji also confirmed the development in a separate interview.

Adegboye Olatunji, the Zone D coordinator of NANS in another interview with the newspaper made this revelation.

He said

“The Lagos airport will be grounded on Monday (today). All we want is for the government to answer us. We want an end to the strike"

Police react to NANS threat

On the part of the Lagos state police command, they confirmed that they were aware of the planned protest.

They, however, allay fears of any possible occurrence of violence at the said protest.

Speaking on behalf of the police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the command spokesperson said:

“Speaking from a position of confidence, everything is intact, and there is no threat on the airport or the airspace.

“However, the protesters who issued the threat are free to come out and see what awaits them. We, however, urge law-abiding Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of intimidation or harassment.”

Source: Legit.ng