The price of petrol has finally been raised above N165 per litre across regions of the country.

Although the product has been selling above N165 in some parts of the country, a new price regime was released on Tuesday.

Petrol marketers have said the Federal Government gave approval for the raise, but the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is yet to react to this, Daily Trust reports.

According to the regional price list effective from Tuesday, the rate rose from N165 to N179 per litre in the southwest, south-south and southeast regions.

The price was raised to N184 in the northwest and N189 in the northeast being a N24 increase, the highest in the new adjustment.

Petrol will now sell at N179 in the north-central region. Although the product will sell for N169 in Lagos, marketers will sell for N174 in Abuja.

There is also an upward adjustment in the ex-depot price in the Lagos axis from N148.17 to a range of N160 and 162.

