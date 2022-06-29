FG has blamed the poor power supply on the activities of terrorists who were sabotaging efforts to provide a steady and reliable power supply to Nigerians

According to the minister of power, the terror groups have made the provision of steady electricity for Nigerians, especially in the northern region rather impossible

Aliyu listed the North-East, North- West and North-Central as the worst-hit regions in the country

The federal government said terrorists are sabotaging its efforts to provide steady and reliable power supply to Nigerians, especially in the North East region, Daily Trust reports.

The minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, made this disclosure at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He spoke as FEC approved various contracts in the power and water resources sectors, totaling N23,047,974,090.

Abubakar Aliyu highlights regions that suffer major blow

The minister, who cited the case of the North East, North West and North Central, disclosed after power infrastructure was brought down by vandals and restored, they were again vandalised.

Government's move

He said the government has now been compelled to design alternative, but less efficient ways to supply electricity to areas affected particularly Maiduguri in Borno State through Damaturu substation.

The minister affirmed:

“But currently, we have returned the contractor to restore the main 330 that was vandalized some time back.

"So, in order to have enough electricity for Damaturu and environs, from that substation in Damaturu, and take some to Maiduguri, this project seeks to boost the capacity of Damaturu substation.”

