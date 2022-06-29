Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi has declared that the winner of Osun state governorship election will be the highest rigger

According to the general overseer of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry Worldwide, the APC will win the election

Going further, the prophet claimed that the PDP will definitely lost the governorship election come July

Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi, the General Overseer of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry Worldwide, Gbonum Ulepa Ntezi, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has stated that the coming elections in Osun State will be won by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prophet Chukwudi however said that the election will be far from free and fair because, even though the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the party Osun people would be voting for, God has shown him that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will involve in massive rigging, and eventually emerge winners in the elections.

Prophet Chukwudi has declared that the winner of Osun state governorship election will be the highest rigger. Photo: ThankGod Ofoelue

He specifically that an uncle of famous musician Davido will be defeated in an unfair result.

Hear him: I have a prophecy regarding the upcoming Osun State elections. I have been shown massive rigging, and I have seen the winners losing.

The man who is supposed to dance and rejoice cannot win. The people chose David's uncle, but there shall be massive rigging and PDP cannot win.

I am seeing massive rigging of APC government in the state, and through that massive rigging, they will succeed. APC through that massive rigging, will emerge winner.

The rigger will emerge winner. That is what God is revealing to me.

