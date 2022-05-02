In April, the Federal Government of Nigeria directed telcos to bar outgoing calls for subscribers of mobile phone lines who had not yet linked their SIM cards to their National Identification Number (NIN). As a result, the top trending questions searched on Google this month included, “How can I link my NIN?” and “How to get NIN?”

The deaths of prominent Nigerians also had people searching for more information. The death of Nigerian Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, came as a shock especially as her untimely demise on April 8 was purportedly linked to her husband. Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Kunle Adetokunbo, also known as Dejo Tunfulu passed away after a brief headache and admission to a hospital. The death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Abobaku also triggered the interest of Nigerians.

The 2022 Grammy Awards, Nigeria’s multiple award-winning Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her wedding to Fidelis Anosike; Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif’s songs especially Kwaku the Traveller were also among the top searched terms which piqued the curiosity of Nigerians in April.

Below is the list of the top trending questions and terms that captured the interest of Nigerians in the month of April:

Top trending questions by Nigerians in April

1. How can I link my NIN? / How to get NIN?

2. Where is Osinachi Nwachukwu from?/ Who is Osinachi Nwachukwu?

3. What is the scientific term for ear ringing?

4. Where is Chrisland School located?

5. When is school resuming for the third term 2022?

6. Who is Rita Dominic's husband?

7. What is Greta Thunberg known for?

8. How to check JAMB centre 2022?

9. How to sell NFT?

10. Who is Black Sherif?

Top trending terms by Nigerians in April

1. Osinachi Nwachukwu

2. Chrisland school / Chrisland school girl

3. Grammy Awards 2022

4. Rita Dominic

5. Dejo Tunfulu

6. Kwaku the Traveller

7. Black Sherif Songs

8. Osinachi / Osinachi Nwachukwu Husband

9. Alaafin of Oyo

10. Fidelis Anosike

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Live Google search trends data is available at https://trends.google.com/trends/trendingsearches/daily?geo=NG

Source: Legit.ng