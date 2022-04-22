The cost price of cooking gas in the domestic market across Nigeria has been unstable for a long while now

This development has brought untold hardship on Nigerians whose cost of living is very low as the economy itself is affected, evident in the price of other goods

In a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics, the gas prices were revealed as well as the state with an average cost price for refilling

The average retail price for cooking gas increased by 83.62 percent from N2057.71 in March 2021, according to a new report by the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to the report titled, “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch (March 2022),” the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) stood at N3778.30 in March 2022, from N3708.58 recorded in February 2022, showing an increase of 1.88 percent month-on-month.

The Punch reports that analysis by the NBS indicates the list of states with the highest price for refilling cooking gas.

The National Bureau of Statistics has released a report on the average retail price for cooking gas in one year. Photo credit: withinnigeria.com

Source: UGC

According to the state profile analysis, the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG was recorded in;

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ekiti state with N4,200, followed by Niger state with N4163.33 and Imo state with N4150.00.

Other states

On the other hand,

Adamawa recorded the lowest average price with N2604.01, followed by Yobe with N2740.00and Kano and N3300.00 respectively.

Price analysis by zones in the country

In addition, prices analysed by zones show that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG was highest in the South-East with N3992.56, followed by the South-West with N3900.55 and South-South, N3877.08, while North-East recorded the lowest average retail price with N3419.37.

Price increment

The average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG increased to N7617.71 in March 2022, from N7447.79 in February 2022, representing a 2.28 per cent month-on-month increase. Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 74.75 per cent, from N4359.23 in March 2021.

Cooking gas: FG projects further reduction as price drops

Legit.ng has reported that the market situation in the country seems tense at the moment following the rising cost price of goods in markets across the country.

On Thursday, January 6, the federal government said it was putting measures in place to ensure a further reduction in the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly called cooking gas, The Punch reports.

It disclosed this while reacting to the recent marginal drop in the cost of cooking gas.

Viral video shows people in Lagos queuing to buy cooking gas, Nigerians react to new prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a video supposedly showing people in Lagos state as they queued for cooking gas has gotten many reactions on social media.

Posted by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, he claimed the incident happened in the state earlier in the week.

In the clip, buyers were at a gas filling station with their different sizes of cylinders to buy the product. Some of them even sat on the containers as they awaited their turns.

Source: Legit.ng