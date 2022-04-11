Bianca Ojukwu has revisited the clash between her and the former first lady of Anambra Ebelechukwu Obiano at Governor Soludo's inauguration in March

The widow of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu shared a full video of the clash between her and Mrs Obiano in a Facebook post

In the post, Mrs Ojukwu talked about bullying and said it should never be tolerated whatever form it takes

Awka, Anambra state - Bianca Ojukwu has spoken again about the incident that happened during the inauguration ceremony of the Anambra state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Recall that the former first lady of Anambra Ebelechukwu Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu had a clash when Governor Soludo took the oath of office on Thursday, March 17.

Mrs Ojukwu, the widow of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, slapped the former first lady who had left her seat to meet the former and taunt her.

The incident dominated Nigeria's social media space as many shared footage of the altercation and heatedly argue about who was right and wrong.

Mrs Ojukwu later released a statement explaining what led to the unfortunate incident.

Weeks after the incident, Bianca on Monday, April 11, took to Facebook to speak again about it and release a full video capturing the altercation.

In the post which she tagged "Monday Musings (Lessons for life): Zero tolerance for executive bullies...the raw fact," Bianca said bullying in any form must not be tolerated.

She wrote:

"The Alder Code says...

“Staying silent, impotent and feeble in the face of Tyranny and Intimidation is like a slow growing cancer to the soul, and a trait of a true coward. There is nothing intelligent about not standing up for yourself...only trees wait helplessly to be felled. The most insidious fear is that which masquerades as caution, yet paralyses the human spirit and propagated by purveyors of passivity and lame sophistication who have nothing other than lame sympathy to offer after the meek are mauled,...yet this fact is sure....Any act or series of acts conducted in the public space or otherwise, and craftily calculated to intimidate and humiliate the individual; to threaten the intrinsic worth of that person and to diminish that person’s will or prestige remains nothing other than the raw exercise of power in the form of Bullying. Your dignity may be assaulted but it can never be taken away unless you surrender it by passivity. You may not win every battle in life but the world will at least know what you stood for....YOU “ ( S. Alder)

"I stand with Alder. Dignity is a human right, and bullying in any form is not an entitlement, a rite of passage or an executive privilege. It must not be condoned or tolerated in any form and should be roundly resisted....The future does not belong to the fainthearted....it belongs to the bold."

Fighting Ojukwu’s wife, disgrace to Ndigbo, Bishop Onuoha slams Obiano’s wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that renowned southeast cleric, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church, expressed fury over the recent conduct of Mrs Obiano.

Speaking from his base in Umuahia, Bishop Onuoha described the action of the former Anambra First Lady as an embarrassment to Ndigbo.

He said that Obiano’s wife displayed a lack of respect by throwing caution to the wind with her actions without regard to what Ojukwu represents to the Igbo nation.

