The weekend was indeed a long one in the BBtitans house and it all started from a risky truth or dare game that went down on Friday night

New 'situationships' were formed among housemates while others in existing ‘ships’ had scores to settle after the game

Legit.ng has compiled videos showing some of the relationship dramas that excited viewers over the weekend

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) house had viewers in a complete chokehold over the weekend with all their inevitable relationship dramas.

Things were set in a spiralling motion inside the house after the housemates engaged in a risky truth or dare game on Friday, January 27, after their weekly arena games.

Housemates who were in 'situationships' had to answer uncomfortable questions while others with partners dared to get risky.

Legit.ng compiled interesting clips highlighting all the fun moments.

1. Khosi begs Yemi not to play truth or dare

The drama kicked off properly with housemates suggesting a truth or dare game and Khosi begging her Nigerian lover, Yemi, not to participate in the game.

Yemi, however, assured her that even if he participated, he would steer clear of Blue Aiva, another housemate who has been a threat to their relationship.

Unfortunately, Yemi couldn't keep his word as he proceeded to lock lips with Blue during the game.

2. Miracle and Khosi lock lips

Just like her man, Yemi, who couldn't keep his word during the truth or dare game, Khosi also locked lips with another Nigerian male housemate, Miracle, who has had an eye for her.

Miracle was dared and he didn't hesitate in going for Khosi as other housemates, including Yemi, watched the tension build.

3. Miracle and Yemi Cregz clash

As expected, the tension climaxed during the truth or dare game, causing two Nigerian housemates, Miracle and Yemi, to have a go at each other.

The sight started after a fellow housemate posed a question about the triangle between the Naija brothers and South Africa's Khosi. However, things got heated up after Yemi told Khosi not to answer the question.

4. Miracle teary as he apologises to Yemi

In a surprising turn of events, Miracle decided to be the bigger person as he approached Yemi and apologised for riling him up during the truth or dare game.

However, netizens who enjoyed the drama weren't entirely with Miracle as they submitted that he simply massaged Yemi's ego with his apology.

5. Nelissa gets dragged into it

Meanwhile, it was an emotional rollercoaster for Nelissa after the truth or dare game as she was accused by Mmeli of being an instigator.

This comes after she posed the controversial question that caused the outburst between Yemi and Miracle.

Sandra, Theo Taw booted out of BBTitans house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the BBTitans reality show witnessed its first eviction on Sunday, January 29.

Media personality and host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced Theo and Sandra aka Santheo as the first pair to be kicked out of the house.

The eviction of the two came as no surprise to viewers who already had an idea that they would be leaving.

