The BBTitans show kicked off on January 15 with housemates from Nigeria and South Africans meeting one another for the first time

Nigeria's Olivia has sparked a conversation on social media over her impeccable wigs in the house

Apparently, the BBTitans star hasn't repeated any of her wigs, making many people question if she went in with wigs to last her till her last day

Big Brother Titans star Olivia from Nigeria might just be the most fashionable housemate yet, all thanks to her collection of wigs.

According to reports, the reality star hasn't repeated any of her hairs twice since the show kicked off on January 15.

Olivia has managed to wear different styles and colours of wigs since she got into the house, making many wonder how much longer she hopes to keep up her fashion show.

See post below:

Nigerians react to Olivia's hair game

esi_skinbeautystore:

"Omo the girl bring 72 wigs come big brother house 1 wig per day!! I give her kudos for that! He no easy abeg."

filial510:

"Hope she no borrow them ooo."

hettyakorf200:

"She will repeat it ones she realise she has worn all of it."

spicyesse44:

"Her wigs are a house mate on its own, it's more content than some people in the house."

baahrita56:

"But her dressing is a no for me, she dresses like a person learning how to dress."

jobyzhair_beautyparlour:

"She wears the most outfits in the house. Both her hairs n cloths are top-notch."

ami_luxuryperfumes

"Does it mean she went in there with 72 wigs for the 72 days? make una dey play "

glo4chima:

"Wigs is on point but her fashion sense is a no no sha."

sen_nor_ritaa:

"Honestly I wonder if she brought 72 wigs . Cux ey "

BBTitans stars Sandra and Olivia fight dirty

One of the biggest dramas that happened on the show to date took place on Sunday night, January 22, 2023, when the Nigerian housemate Sandra got in a fight with her colleague, Olivia.

Both housemates had to be restrained by their other colleagues as they called each other names and almost came to throwing blows at each other.

The fight sparked conversations on social media between Nigerian and South African viewers of the show.

