AGN's National Executive Council called her conduct violent and damaging to the image of the Nigerian film industry

In a firm move, all guild members have been warned to stay away from any production that involves Shirley Igwe

The Nigerian film industry is currently buzzing over a disciplinary action taken against one of its own.

Shirley Igwe, a well-known Nollywood actress and producer, has been slammed with an indefinite suspension by the National leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) following a troubling incident that occurred during the shoot of a movie in Lagos.

According to reports, what began as a simple misunderstanding between the actress and a crew member quickly spiraled into something physical.

Shirley Igwe reportedly slaps a crew member during a movie set in Lagos recently. Photos: @shirleyigwe/IG.

In the heat of the altercation, the Nollywood star allegedly slapped the crew member in full view of others on set.

The incident caused outrage within the crew, prompting AGN to step in. In a statement signed by Ifeoma Okeke, the Chief of Staff to the AGN National President, the guild condemned Shirley’s conduct, labeling it as an act of “violence, indiscipline, and unprofessional misconduct.”

AGN moves fast, issues suspension

The guild didn’t waste time. After carrying out what it called a “preliminary investigation,” AGN announced the actress’s suspension with immediate effect.

The statement read in part.

“The National Executive Council has resolved to place her on an indefinite suspension"

AGN further directed all its members to withdraw participation from any film project involving Shirley Igwe, effectively blacklisting the actress from upcoming productions.

See the suspension letter

Mixed feelings trail AGN’s decision

While some believe Shirley’s punishment is well-deserved, others think the matter could’ve been resolved internally.

@nkem4real:

“She’s too experienced to lose control like that. Totally disappointed.”

@filmmakershub_ng:

“Good step by AGN. Sets are stressful, but violence should never be tolerated.”

@naijafilmbuff:

"So because she’s a celebrity she thinks she can slap people anyhow? This industry needs cleansing abeg."

@koko_savage:

"AGN finally doing something right! You assault someone and expect to walk away? Ko le werk."

@iam_nkechibaby:

"People keep forgetting that being a public figure means being accountable too. She embarrassed herself."

@moviecritic_lagos:

"I’ve never been impressed with Shirley’s attitude anyway. Fame no be excuse for bad behaviour."

@ekene4life

"This should be a lesson to others. Film set no be war zone. Respect the crew, they make you shine"

AGN calls Shirley Igwe's conduct violent and suspends her indefinitely. Photo: @shirleyigwe/IG

