Actor Yul Edochie recently shared a video of him and his daughter Danielle having a father-and-child discussion as he drove her back to school

In the video, Yul and Danielle joked about the goodies she was taken back to school as he said it should last her for months

In another clip, Danielle revealed her intention to travel abroad after she is done with her tertiary education as her dad funnily asked who would sponsor her

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has left many of his fans gushing after he shared a lovely video of him and his Danielle as he drove her back to school.

While Yul drove, Danielle was seen filming them as the actor, and his daughter had different conversations, from the goodies she was taken back to school and her plan after her first degree.

A clip from the video showed the moment Yul asked his daughter if she would go for her Masters and PhD.

Danielle, in her response, said she doesn’t plan to pursue another degree as she revealed she wants to travel abroad after her studies.

Yul Edochie chats with his daughter as he drives her to school.

Source: Instagram

Yul, on his part, funnily asked her who would pay, and she responded that he would be the one to pay.

“Your own journey will take you abroad and who will pay?” Yul queried.

Captioning the video which he shared on his Facebook page, Yul wrote:

"Discussing the way forward with my daughter while taking her back to school."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Yul Edochie’s video

See some of the reactions below:

Lawretta Buenyen:

"Nice one sir, keep up the good work and more grease to your elbow, God bless you sir,you are an epitome of a father."

Evergreen Celestina:

"Caring dad and his lovely daughter... Wish you guys best of luck."

Chioma Ikechukwu:

"Father and daughter love, best of luck girl."

Auta GratefulHeart EssyWealth:

"Dear daughter, wishes you big success in your academia pursuit.."

Ijeoma Gift:

"You're doing great as a father."

Yul Edochie returns to Lagos

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie sparked reactions after he shared a video where he announced he had just returned from a stressful journey back home to Lagos, Legit.ng reported.

Edochie, who spoke with his famous thick baritone voice, happily retired to a chair with a beer in hand.

He wrote:

"The Eagle has landed. Ballot box umu nwa."

