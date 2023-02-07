Popular Nollywood star Yul Edochie has continued to boast about his successful movie on Nigerian Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi

The actor believed that the reason why the Kaduna state governor named Peter obi a Nollywood actor was because of his newly released film

Yul took to social media to share a clip of his production mimicking the LP flag bearer while making his claims, which sent netizens into a rage

Prominent Nigerian Nollywood star Yul Edochie is still reliving the success of his movie production about Nigerian Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The actor took to social media to claim that Kaduna State Governor El Rufai referred to Peter as a Nollywood actor because of the movie Yul imitated about the former Anambra State Governor.

Yul Edochie makes claims on El Rufai calling Peter Obi a Nollywood actor Credit: @yuledochie, @nelrufai

Source: Instagram

Yul shared a clip from his recent production to back up his statement.

"This is the movie Gov. El Rufai watched that made him call Peter Obi a Nollywood actor. Take a look."

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s post

chrisdon_ceo:

"This is not nice, it did not put obi in a good light, pull this thing down."

innocente_reeree:

"Abeg Abeg! That can never be my Peter Obi. And that not how he talks and behaves."

ani_robert1:

"Ur mumu never do? from home to public. "

icey_kingblaise:

"It's your work yes! But stop promoting fallacy! Stop promoting unreal things, stop promoting lies in the name of promoting your work."

blossom.76:

"So Yul this second hand material Judy Obasi also collected your brain.Listen to yourself how stupid you sound."

oaugustina1:

"Since the beginning of campaign, I have not seen you campaign for peter obi on your page but you can act a movie that shows he is stingy. Just to damage his reputation. Metchwww."

nonianumudu:

"Abeg this movie can't even feature on Netflix, and that's not how Mr Obi speaks.. WTH is wrong with u man. "

funnaya24:

"Chaiiiiii, Mr Yul edochie didn't see all this problem coming when he ran to pay Judy Obasi bride price all by himself through nkoror way."

Yul Edochie mimics Peter Obi’s voice in movie about presidential candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie posted a trailer for a new movie production centred around the life of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Yul played the role of Obi in the movie and surprisingly, he altered his deep voice to mimic that of the presidential candidate.

Different scenes in the newly released movie also captured Edochie dressing just like the former Anambra governor and making references to some of his real-life situations.

Source: Legit.ng