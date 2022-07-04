Photos of veteran actor Kenneth Aguba sparked sad reactions from Nigerians on social media as he looked helpless

The report revealed the veteran actor is homeless as the photos of him going viral showed him seated in a shabby environment

Many Nigerians reacting to the photos have been questioning the importance of the AGN, while others pray he gets help soon

It appears the lavish lifestyle Nollywood stars portray in movies is not the same as reality. Some photos of Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba have left many Nigerians sad.

The photos, which have since gone viral, showed the actor, who has starred in a number of Nollywood movies sitting in a shabby environment, surrounded by what is believed to be the remainder of his properties.

Viral photo of veteran Aguba sparks reactions. Credit: @amamabennbenedict

Source: Facebook

According to a concerned Nigerian, who shared photos of him, the veteran actor currently has no roof over his head and nowhere to stay.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions trail sad photos of veteran actor Aguba.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react as some questioned the importance of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN.) Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Blessing Abayomi:

"Well......let me say congratulations to u cos I believe God has opened ur case-file and ur case is settled."

Dj-cent Youngmaster:

"His movies used to put smile on our faces those days.... So as fans we are ready to join our hands to support him he get a good house for himself and more better life thanks."

Jessica Divine:

"So if this actor is homeless,where all this new actors and actresses dey see Money,it's well ohhhhh God will settle his matter......."

Obinna Sylvanus:

"Nollywood industry is very wicked sorry to say this."

Michelle:

"Nollywood industry no dey help themselves. Shame!"

Tve Angels:

"Enugu Actors guild should do something about this.Aguba has contributed to Nollywood."

Mohamed Kinnigban:

"Big shame to Nollywood."

Homeless boy living under the bridge becomes a model

The life of a young boy, Adeoye Fawaz, who became a media sensation months ago after Tunde Onakoya's Chess in the Slum introduced him to chess has made it in life.

Months ago, the young Nigerian who was making ends meet as a conductor and living under Oshodi bridge won a chess championship.

Fawaz went ahead to become a celebrated boy as he granted many interviews, speaking about how he came from Ibadan to Lagos and ended up homeless.

Source: Legit.ng