Ololade Abuta, one of Iyabo Ojo's closest friend has delivered a set of twins an she took to social media to share the good news

Abuta who left acting for business shared a photo from the hospital bed where she held her bundles of joy, a boy and a girl

Comgratulatory messages from well-wishers and Nollywood celebrities whom Abuta worked with have flooded the comment section

Iyabo Ojo's rich friend and ex-Nollywood actress, Ololade Abuta has given God the glory after she welcomed a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

The latest mum in town shared the good news on her Instagram page with a photo of herself holding her babies still on the hospital bed.

Ex-colleagues congratulate Ololade Abuta on the birth of her twins Photo credit: @ololadeabuta_gracias

"My family is plus 2. It's a bouncing baby boy and a shakara looking girl. To God be the glory."

Reactions

As expected, congratulatory messages filled the ex-actress' comment section especially from her former colleagues.

Iyabo Ojo danced her way into the comment section as her expression of happiness. Read some of the comments sighted below:

officialomoborty:

"Wow!!! Congratulations dear."

mustiphasholagbade:

"Congratulations darling sis."

iamyomigold:

"Wow, congratulations mama babies."

folorunshoadeola:

"Wow, congratulations, I am so happy for you."

zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Lolade you couldn’t wait till Monday abiiii."

mo_bimpe:

"Wow! Big congratulations mama."

olori_omoh_one:

"Congratulations my lovely sister."

wumitoriola:

"Ohhhhh Lawdddd. This is huge blessing. Congratulations sis @ololadeabuta_gracias."

folukedaramolasalako:

"Wow congratulations dearest."

therealmotayo:

"This is hopoooge. Congratulations Dr. I receive this soon in JESUS name."

Spiff welcomes baby boy with wife

2021 is ending on a great note for comic actor, Sam Ajibola, popularly known as Spiff as he has just welcomed his first child, a boy with his beautiful wife, Sandra.

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram page on December 13 and gushed over his wife as he thanked her for their latest bundle of joy.

Spiff also accompanied the announcement with photos of his wife looking gorgeous for her maternity shoot.

As expected, fans and colleagues of the actor took to the comment section of the post to send their best wishes and congratulatory messages to him.

Source: Legit