Toluwanisings' family took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 14, 2026, to address a trending post falsely soliciting donations

A memorial fundraiser post circulating online claimed to be raising funds for the singer's wife and children, prompting outrage

The family urged followers to report the page massively, insisting any legitimate announcement would come only from them

Toluwanisings' family has spoken out against a fraudulent memorial fundraiser post that went viral, urging fans to report the page responsible for the scam.

The family posted a response on the gospel singer's official Instagram page on Thursday, October 15, 2026, firmly denying that any fundraising campaign had been authorised on their behalf.

Reactions as Toluwanisings' family calls out fake fundraiser post soliciting money after his death. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

They made clear that if anything of that nature were ever to be officially announced, it would come directly from that page, and nowhere else.

Fake memorial post targets Toluwanisings' family

The post in question had been widely circulated online under the heading "In Loving Memory: Minister O' Bayonile (Toluwanisi)" and called on the public to donate funds to support the wife and children he allegedly left behind. It read:

"As we honour the life and memory of our dear friend, we are raising funds to support the wife and children he leaves behind. Your kindness will help provide care, comfort and practical support during this difficult time. Please give what you can. Every contribution matters."

The appeal appeared designed to exploit public sympathy, with the fraudsters banking on goodwill towards the singer's followers to collect money under false pretences.

Toluwanisings' family shares post about late singer, requests fans. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Family urges followers to report the page

In their post, the family was unequivocal, writing:

"This is not true, please. Please let's report this page massively." The message was both a rebuttal and a call to action, rallying the singer's community to push back against those attempting to profit from grief.

Here is the Instagram post made by the family of the late singer:

The post drew swift and furious reactions from fans and followers who were appalled that anyone would attempt to run a scam in the midst of mourning.

@alaga_ajokeamodedun wrote:

"Haaaa. Everyone involved in this should be visited with the wrath and plague of the Almighty. Kilode bayii. Goddddd"

@bluetooth_catering_and_event reacted:

"Just now now, people are so heartless "

@ronybee_e said:

"Anyone behind this misconduct!! Things like this will happen to that person."

@walagos.ng commented:

"People life really don spoil....!"

@ifetayoibukun wrote:

"But why nowww eshiere gan oooooo. Whosoever behind this will see the wrath of God."

@_ririluxury shared:

"I no kuku blame them. Awon Mashafani eda."

@official_prophetplove stated:

"So sad that people still want to scam in the midst of griefahhhhhh"

Damilolaroyal shares last hospital encounter with Toluwanisings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Damilolaroyal paid an emotional tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings, reflecting on their final moments together before the musician’s death.

In a heartbreaking post shared online, the actor recalled singing one of the late singer’s songs right beside him during what turned out to be their last encounter, a memory that has since taken on a deeper meaning following the news of his passing.

Royal’s tribute also referenced Bayonle Shoda as she expressed grief over the loss, highlighting the pain of losing someone she clearly held dear. Her emotional recollection adds to the growing tributes from colleagues, friends, and fans mourning Toluwanisings, whose death has continued to stir sorrow across social media.

Source: Legit.ng