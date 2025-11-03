Singer Waje recently granted an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, where she discussed her life before fame

In the video, she revealed that she was the female voice behind part of Psquare's hit song "Do Me, I Do You"

Fans reacted to Waje's revelation, sharing their thoughts on the defunct music group and the music industry in general

Nigerian singer Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, has revealed that she was denied certain benefits after working with the defunct music group Psquare.

The mother of one made the revelation while speaking about her music career on the Honest Bunch podcast.

According to Waje, she was the female voice on Psquare’s 2007 hit song “Do Me, I Do You.” She recalled singing part of the track and teased fans with a reminder of what she did back in 2007.

The music star, who was recently playfully matched with someone by her daughter, added that she was not paid for her contribution to the hit song.

Waje shares more about Psquare’s song

In the interview, Waje further stated that aside from not being paid for her effort, she also didn’t receive any acknowledgment from Psquare after the song’s release.

Singer Waje began explaining the steps she took afterward, but the recording was cut off at that point.

Describing how it felt, Waje said people should imagine her walking through Onitsha Market and hearing the song play, telling the traders it was her voice, only for them to dismiss her, asking, “Who are you?”

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Waje's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of Waje's interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast. Here are comments below:

@crco shared:

"Wow I didn’t know it was her. You guys didn’t try at all. You better do the needful and pay her for her own contributions to this global hit song. Meanwhile as an aside I didn’t know Waje is Igbo."

@avdo69 stated:

"Nigerian music industry runs on “use and forget.” Too many legends worked behind the scenes with zero credit."

@waleobiz shared:

"Do me I do you"; life ironically did her back. She deserved better."

@BestEducreator wrote:

"That song alone gave her exposure and it is not about money n credits. That song was one of the reasons she went on to have her own career today too. That song exposed her to the world and Nigeria Market, then it was a privilege to be on her track with Psquare. I rest my case."

