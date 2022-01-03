Rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox were spotted together on a date barely months after the former's wife filed for divorce

Sources close to the two disclosed the date was nothing serious as Kanye is only trying to have fun amid the divorce reports

This came barely weeks after Kim Kardashian filed to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with West

American rapper has sparked a conversation online after he was spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox, months after alleged divorce with wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West and Fox were spotted on a date in Miami. Photo: Kanye West/Julia Fox.

Sweet new year date

Well, while embracing his single life and enjoying himself, Kanye West who now goes by Ye was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with actress Julia Fox in Miami on the night of Saturday, January 1.

According to TMZ, the two celebrities, Kanye who is 44 and Fox, 31, seemed to be having a good time during the date as they dined at the Carbone restaurant.

In the photos first shared by the above publication, Kanye was spotted rocking a black coat while Fox ''slayed'' in a beautiful corset top and pants.

The two stars may have had a great time together but a source intimate to the two disclosed that the date was not something serious.

Nothing serious

According to the highly placed source, Kanye showed up at the date as he tries to have fun amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Following Kanye and Fox's death, various media entities tried to reach out to their representatives but they are both yet to comment on the same.

Ye's date with Fox came barely months after his wife Kim Kardashian confirmed to the world she was serious about her February divorce filing.

Kim files for divorce

Kardashian's confirmation came hot on the heels of claims that Kanye had already parted ways with model Vinetria, whom he was dating.

Kim Kardashian filed to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with West on December 10 2021.

The beautiful socialite who has since moved on to the next one with comedian Pete Davidson, she has four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 with Kanye.

