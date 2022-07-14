Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning to reprise his role of W'Kabi in the sequel of the epic movie, Black Panther

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, the British actor, who played the character of W'kabi, is the second superstar to exit the film

Daniel also stars in the upcoming movie Nope and it has been confirmed that he couldn't film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to scheduling conflicts

Award-winning star Daniel Kaluuya is another superstar who will not feature in the sequel of Black Panther. The British actor played a leading role in the movie when it dropped four years ago.

Daniel Kaluuya won't appear in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. Image: @danielkaluuya

Source: UGC

Daniel has joined late thespian Chadwick Boseman in the list of cast members who are not available for the sequel. Daniel played the role of W'Kabi in the first film. He was the best friend of T'Challa, a role portrayed by the late Chadwick.

The Shade Room reports that it has been confirmed that there was a conflict in scheduling as Daniel Kaluuya also stars in the upcoming film, Nope. The conflict apparently played a huge role in hindering the talented star from reprising his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The fans of the epic movie took to the publication's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on the latest Black Panther developments.

tareese wrote:

"They might as well hang up the phone for the sequel at this point."

wyn_inspires commented:

"He actually never fumbled the bag, it wouldn’t be the same without Chadwick and he’s smart with that move in my opinion."

officialproud_bbw_page said:

"Black Panther will never be the same."

rob.99_ wrote:

"They should just cancel it."

thatguyian6 commented:

"His character was a pivotal one though."

naegodd said:

"Omg they might as well keep it."

6rianna.xo wrote:

"I'm actually pretty nervous to see how this sequel turns out, don't let me down."

celeb.activities added:

"Lord they messing it up already."

Marvel won't recast late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Marvel has reiterated that they are not looking for a replacement for late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. The superstar passed away late in 2020 at only the age of 43.

Many people from across the globe have been wondering how Marvel would continue the story without the lead actor. It has been reported that the producers of the show are not interested in entertaining the idea of replacing Chadwick Boseman. They are not looking for any actor to play the role of T'Challa in the film.

Marvel Cinematic Universe has shared some of the reasons why they're not looking to recast the King of Wakanda. According to Salon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will focus on T'Challa's sister Shuri. Letitia Wright portrays the role of Shuri.

Source: Briefly.co.za