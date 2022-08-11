The Redeemed Christain Church of God (RCCG) recently celebrated its 70th anniversary and a convention was held at the Redemption Camp

In the video shared on the General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye's page, a group of kings called The Royal Choir led worship

Despite their high statuses as royalties, the kings in their regalia took to the stage and led praise and worship

Kings and royals are worshipped by many because of the titles and power they weild but it was a breathtaking sight to see a group of kings worshipping their maker.

At the Redeemed Christain Church of God's convention to celebrate their 70th anniversary, the kings tagged the Royal Choir took to the stage in their regalias.

Nigerians react to video of Kings leading worship at RCCG camp Photo credit: @pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the church shared the video and the Royal Choir was seen with leaflets and microphones as they lifted their voices up to God.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the clip

heephemmy_dv:

"kings worshiping the KING of kings... God is great"

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Kings worshiping the KING OF KINGS beautiful."

playhubnig:

"the freedom that comes with knowing christ ❤️❤️"

yb_oladiranfashionworld:

"Wonderful Night"

adunfoodstuffs:

"This was everything yesterday "

victoriasimon_official:

"Awwwwwwwwwwwww... This is so nice!!! "

day2day_essential:

"Kudos to the royal choir "

fatiregunoluwakemi:

"Who l am not to worship king of kings "

cydesignpro:

"This was so beautiful to watch .the ROYAL CHOIR"

moomoo_fresh:

"This is so beautiful. Kings worshiping Kabiyesi."

rossy_group_of_biz:

"The king's are not left out thank you mighty Father."

sticksandsnares:

"Glory to God for this. What a mighty God we serve. Perfect Jubilee is my portion in Jesus name. Amen."

Pastor Adeboye's wife marks 74th birthday

Foluke Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christain Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye turned 74 on July 13.

As expected, Mummy G.O as she is fondly called expressed praises to God who has been faithful and kept her over the years.

In a video sighted on her page, she was seen dancing stealing with her arms raised intermittently in praise as the choir sang a beautiful tune.

The atmosphere reeked of celebration as a huge cake and other items were spotted not far away from Mummy G.O.

Source: Legit.ng