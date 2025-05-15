Nigerian fashion designer, Ugo Mozie, recently styled legendary actor Jackie Chan, for the cover of a magazine

Ugo Mozie announced the great news online as photos of his work with the Hong Kong filmmaker went viral

Many Nigerians reacted to the news as they gushed over the photos of Jackie Chan’s outfits styled by Mozie

Nigerian fashion designer, Ugo Mozie, has added legendary Hong Kong actor, Jackie Chan, to his impressive celebrity clientele.

Just recently, the Nigerian fashion guru, who broke the internet in 2017 with the agbada he made for media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s wedding, took to his Instagram page to announce his work with Jackie Chan.

Netizens react as Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie styles Jackie Chan for magazine cover. Photos: @jackiechan, Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

Ugo Mozie had styled the Rush Hour star for the cover of Haute Living magazine and he posted photos of some of the fashion items he curated for Jackie Chan. They included well-tailored suits of different colors paired with complementary ties, brooches, leather shoes and other accessories to make an all-round cohesive appearance for the actor.

See his post below:

Ugo Mozie, who had his humble beginnings in Enugu, Nigeria, is now a force to be reckoned with in New York and Hollywood’s fashion scene. He has worked with top international celebrities such as Beyonce, Jay Z, Celine Dion, Travis Scott and Justin Bieber, to name a few.

Reactions as Ugo Mozie styles Jackie Chan

The news of Ugo Mozie styling legendary actor Jackie Chan for the Haute Living magazine cover, spread on social media and it drew a series of reactions from Nigerians. The majority of them were impressed with the Nigerian designer’s great feat:

Nigerians react as creator of viral Ebuka agbada Ugo Mozie styles Jackie Chan. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Melhweaver said:

“Incredible design and talent!!! 🙌👏👏”

Kandrestouch said:

“👏👏👏too clean.”

Isiekwemarian wrote:

“That’s amazing 🔥🔥🔥.”

Damibsoyoye said:

“The LEGEND Jackie Chan🔥.”

Nenahemeson said:

“@ugomozie you really captured his personality, love it! 😍”

Chi.wendu said:

“Squeaky clean ❤️.”

Izi_abumere said:

“Very SHARP !!! Love it 🙌”

Ijeoma.o said:

“@ugomozie doing us proud!!! Nnaaa na you dey rain this period, and you will continue to rainnnnnnnn! No wonder my shoulder been dey high all along! From Nimo Anambra state to the global stage!! 👏”

Orleemiles said:

“wow…only ugo can make the legendary jackie chan look sooo dapper and spiffy!”

Efetommyoflife said:

“It’s your season Ugo, shine 👏.”

Nqobiledanseur wrote:

“OMGGG, two goats working together!!! 🔥”

Divine_rossblessed wrote:

“Ha- The Master Of Fashion meets The Master Of Martial Arts.”

Designer Seyi Vodi opens multibillion-naira workshop

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian fashion designer, Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, has addressed critics questioning the legitimacy of his wealth following the unveiling of his new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion naira fashion workshop.

The fashion designer has worked with several top celebrities and politicians, including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, K1, Portable, 2baba, and several others.

In a post shared via social media, the 50-year-old businessman detailed his 24-year journey of grit, passion, and relentless hard work. According to him, his success is no mystery—it is simply the result of years of sacrifice and consistency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng