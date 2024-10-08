Singer Tems has opened up on why she wore the white dress that blocked the view of other guests at the 2023 Oscars

The Me and U crooner stated that her intention was not to wear the outfit, but her stylist was not available to change the attire

She also performed one of her songs at the Jennifer Hudson Show which excited the audience who sang along with her

The outfit singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, wore to the 2023 Oscars has made the news once again as she attended the Jennifer Hudson Show in the United States.

Tems gives off a daunting look in her cloud-like outfit. Image credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Jennifer asked Tems the motive behind the show-stopping outfit she wore to the prestigious event and why she decided to obstruct the view of other guests behind her.

Tems revealed that the stage was high and her outfit did not cause any hindrance to other guests at the occasion.

She also said that she intended to change the famous attire into another one when she got to the hall. However, her stylist could not follow her into the hall as she was 'kidnapped' outside the venue.

See Tems' outfit at the 2023 Oscars below:

The Me and U crooner added that her phone's battery was dead and she had to leave it inside the bus. Hence, she had no choice but to wear the daunting outfit into the hall as she could not communicate with her stylist.

She also performed Love Me Jeje for the audience at the Jennifer Hudson Show, which excited the audience.

Watch Tems' interview in the video below:

Watch Tem's performance in the video below:

Reactions to Tems' interview

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tems' interview below:

@kelvinchilds_okoroji:

"She said her phone died? Nigerian will always be Nigerians."

@mybellefamille:

"This is what it means to make a statement without saying a word. A true queen moment. Her presence at the Oscars was nothing short of iconic. That dress, that confidence, that energy—pure elegance and power."

@marie_myluv:

"My aunt was right like why she so disrespectful! I liked the dress. The album is fire."

@thelmailemz:

"Lesson learnt: If she had worn the supposed right outfit, there would have been no food for thought."

Tems reacts to her Oscars' outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tems was among the global superstars that showed up at the 2023 Oscars in grand style.

The singer rocked a cloud-like outfit, blocking the view of top Hollywood stars who sat behind her.

Hours after the aggrieved parties and critics took to social media to call her out, the singer gave a befitting reply.

