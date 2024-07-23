A bride looked different on her wedding day and the major factor was her makeup which got her mixed reactions online

She wore a white dress and wrapped a scarf across her head as she participated in the much-talked-about ceremony

Her face was bereft of a smile and it made many people think she was forced to get married as they questioned her makeup artist

A bride left netizens debating about her look after she wore makeup that did not look beautiful on her.

The celebrant rocked a white dress and showed off a simple hairstyle and how she turned up for her special day.

Her outfit was blended with a silver purse and shoes. Despite her desire to look glamorous on her wedding day, her makeup was off in the video shared by @asoebispecial on Instagram.

The powders on her face were not properly aligned and it had different shades that made her complexion confusing.

She shared another photo of herself standing alone in a room after she showed off how her family and friends surrounded her at the wedding venue.

When the bride was through with the activities for the day, she was lifted to the top of the bus where she made the journey to her matrimonial home.

Reactions to the bride's makeup

Some netizens have reacted to the video of the bride's makeup. See some of the comments below:

@lifeof_happiness:

"The make-up artist no go even smell heaven."

@dinmabrides:

"When your husband's ex is your makeup artist."

@oluwadamilo_la:

"They call it culture but I call it slavery."

@yun.anny:

"Wait o, dem waybill her to the husband?"

@rosephilipsbeauty:

"Ahh, Looking like thunder struck her face."

@clifford.grace.92:

"Who did she offend?"

