A lady got the reactions of netizens after she shared the sewing machines she ordered from an online store in the United Kingdom

In a video, she unwrapped the items, but it was not what she expected as they were very tiny compared to the regular sewing machine

Netizens had different reactions as some blamed her for not reading the description while others asked about the price

A TikTok user posted the reaction of her friend after she got two sewing machines she ordered from an online store in the United Kingdom.

This image is for illustration purposes only. Image credit: @Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

In the video, the lady unboxed the machines as she checked them repeatedly. She assessed the first one and looked through the second item as though she was expecting something different.

It was apparent that what she ordered were the big sewing machines used for making outfits. However, what she got were tiny toys that would not serve that purpose.

Her friend @jozy024, who posted the video, added a laughter emoji to it. The lady also smiled at intervals as she seemed not to know what to do with the small sewing machines.

Several netizens blamed her for not checking through the specifications before ordering the product.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail toy sewing machines from the UK

Several social media users have shared their thoughts on the sewing machine. See some of the comments below:

@weyinmi.o:

"Another proof that people don’t read. You refused to read reviews, you refused to read the producer’s description of the item. You refused to take a second look."

@excellent_pinna:

"The price you saw didn’t shock you? You went ahead to ordered two. Sprinkle small yeast it will rise."

@robertgiwa:

"I am sure she didn’t read the description. She even ordered two."

@pweseeliah:

"You go sew abi you no go sew??? The price you saw when you ordered no shock you na the machine come shock you."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"Don’t worry it’ll grow, it’s just shy. Give it time."

@carers_hub:

"How much you buy am sef? Talk the price."

Tailor starts with one sewing machine

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who began her tailoring business at her father’s home and later moved to her own shop shared her inspiring story.

She showed how she started with a single sewing machine and gradually expanded her equipment.

She acquired an electric machine and a weaving machine in 2023, demonstrating her passion and dedication to tailoring.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng