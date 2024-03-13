A model posed with an octopus-like dress that creepily moved its different parts and got people talking

The silver attire had a shining appearance which showed creativity on the part of the fashion designer

Someone asked where the dress could be worn and there were various ideas from social media users

An octopus-like attire has caused a buzz online as netizens discussed where it could be worn. The silver dress was adorned by a model on a runway and she walked with it, showing its different sides.

A model shows a creative look in octopus-like attire. Image credit: @caroljsroth/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The parts of the wild attire moved creepily and it showed the extent the fashion designer could go to make a statement.

To complement the outfit, the model wore a silver heel shoe and packed her black hair backward. Some people noted that the dress depicted what could be worn for Halloween or when one is embracing social distancing.

Check out the octopus-like dress in the video below:

Reactions to the octopus-like dress

Some Instagram users have reacted to the artistic dress. See some of their comments below:

@millennialmuseum:

"Social distancing theme party."

@mattsuttondesigns:

"Octomom's baby shower?"

@mama_torgy:

"Looks like a depiction of the government’s hands in our pockets."

@shanekeenan7612:

"This outfit will be required during the next pandemic for mandatory social distancing."

@god_bless_usa_dm:

"Teacher when the whole class has the flu."

@protect_er:

"When you’re meeting Spiderman."

@heartsabustin:

"Tryouts for the new production of The Little Mermaid."

@susanrebeccab:

"When you need personal space."

@jbfromthe713:

"East! birthday, holidays, and any function you don't wanna be bothered with people."

@5rent5:

"The big Enchantment Under the Sea dance."

@the2ands:

"Just absurd."

@beee.keeeper.karen:

"Halloween…"

@under.the.umbels:

"I'd love that, it would keep everyone away from me."

@gregmiehe:

"When you’re assigned the middle seat on an airplane. Note: You’ll wanna get there first before aisle guy and window chick.

