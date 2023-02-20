Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has taken to social media to share a photo showing off her natural lip colour

In the photo, the movie star sports a near-bare face with her lips appearing in a dark shade

The actress talked about the colour of her lip and how she has come to embrace it

Beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and colours. While 'pink lip therapy' seems to be the latest fad, Anita Joseph is all about embracing her natural lip colour.

The Nollywood actress and brand influencer recently took to social media to share a photo of herself in a near-makeup look save for a gold bronzer on one side of her face.

Photos of Anita Joseph. Credit: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the dark colour of her lip stood out and she addressed it in the caption.

The actress talked about an incident from when she was young and how it was assumed she used a lip liner to darken her lips.

She continued:

"I love my dark lips biko nu ✅Its natural!! And no I do not smoke!‍♂️Thank you ‍♂️black lips are actually very s3xy double Dose Shallom!!"

See the post below:

Social media users react to Anita Joseph's black lips post

safars_trendzone:

"Before ppl used to tease me because I have black lips especially guys and to add to my injury I have an eye problem which makes my eyes turn red sometimes so it makes them think I smoke and I have to be explaining myself to them and my teachers too buh now I don’t even care about what ppl say."

scentarena_bybruhms:

"Make everybody dey appreciate Wetin God give am o.....we are all Special in our own way....my own na natural pink lips o..even wen i dey labor room matron say madam ! U still paint mouth come? Labor never hook u."

mizkimoraprecious:

"Y’all need to see her real life. She fine!!! And she full!! Mother hen na the real dachiiiiii."

jacy_cutie1:

"Same here I have natural dark lips and I have never smoked."

juwairiah_fit:

"I felt so insecured about my dark lips. This is a reason to love it. Thank you "

ruthlala05:

"I have black lips too and I love it most especially when I apply lipgloss only black lip is shinning and attractive."

