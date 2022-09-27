US reality TV star Kim Kardashian caught the attention with her fashion choice as she could barely walk in a skintight dress

The mum of four showed up for an after-party in a sparkly silver Dolce & Gabbana gown with revealing tie-ups on the neckline and legs and thighs

The SKIMS founder had to climb the stairs sideways after struggling and realizing there is no elevator in sight

Popular reality star and Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is one icon who gives in to style regardless of what it takes.

The mum of four recently had a hard time walking and climbing the stairs in a beautiful shimmering silver Dolce and Gabbana dress.

Kim Kardashian struggles to climb stairs in skintight dress. Photo: Page Six.

Source: UGC

After debuting her Dolce & Gabbana collection during a fashion show in Milan, Kardashian stepped out for the after party in a body-hugging, silver, and sparkly Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured revealing tie-ups on the neckline and legs and thighs.

According to People Magazine, the SKIMS founder, 41, could hardly walk in the skintight dress.

In a TikTok video shared by her longtime friend Stephanie Shepherd on Sunday, Kardashian is seen trotting over to a set of steps before turning to the side so she could use a handrail to walk up.

“Is there any elevator?” she could be heard asking in the clip while attempting the steps.

Watch the video:

Fans react to the clip

Kim Kardashian's towering silver stilettos didn’t make matters any easier for her. Here are the few comments sighted by Legit.ng.

Karumathil Murali:·

"Anything anywhere for money..... clueless lot."

S.K Verma:

"Who has designed such stairs !!!"

