Bridesmaid fashion is a very critical aspect of the wedding day that every bride should put extra effort into

From ensuring the ladies on the bridal train are comfortable in their dress choices to choosing styles that work with church, it can get tedious

In this article, Legit.ng curates a list of some beautiful looks that are perfect for bridal train dresses

While bridesmaids should not outshine the bride, they have no business looking like actual maids on your wedding day - especially in dresses they paid money for.

With numerous style pages on social media, picking the perfect style for your girls can be quite tricky.

Well, fret not.

Legit.ng has spotlighted some looks that are perfect style inspirations for bridal train.

Check out seven below:

1. Jemima Osunde

Here, the Nollywood actress put her slim curves in a silk corset bodice dress. The maxi number featuring thin straps is a perfect look if you're going for a bougie bridal train.

It can veiled for church as well.

2. Enado Odigie

This gorgeous strapless dress is another look that is certainly a great choice for bridesmaids.

Everything from the rich colour to the draping in the front and the opening spells class and everything bridal.

3. Mercy Eke

If you belong to the group of brides who have no qualms about letting their bridesmaids wear white, then you can go for this look.

With this look, you don't have to bother about veils as it comes with a bolero.

4. Marsai Martin

This metallic outfit with draping on the side is an excellent bridesmaid outfit, especially if the wedding colours fall in the dark spectrum.

With this look, you don't have to worry about covering up for church or cold weather.

5. Erica Nlewedim

If you're a big fan of sizzling looks and like to reflect that on your big day with your girls, then this is for you.

With the bejeweled sheer gloves, the strapless bodice and the thigh-high opening, this dress will have your bridesmaids looking gorgeous.

6. Sharon Ooja

This off-shoulder corset bodice dress sported by the Nollywood star for Ini Dima-Okojie was definitely a look!

The fitting, the length and the colour did justice to Ooja's beauty.

7. Nancy Isime

Lace dresses are also a pretty good choice for bridal trains, especially if you add a bit of drama like Isime did here.

You can make this in any colour or recreate it as seen. Either ways, your bridal train will definitely slay in this.

Pick any of these looks and watch your bridal party slay with finesse!

